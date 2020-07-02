Mary F. (Lydon) Schuman



Mary F. (Lydon) Schuman, 75, of Ann Arbor, MI., died of an intracerebral hemorrhage on April 26, 2020. Born August 1, 1944 to Francis P. "Mike" and Ellen M. (Fitzgerald) Lydon in Des Moines, Iowa.



Graduated from St Joseph Academy ('62) in Des Moines and Eastern Michigan University. Worked in Michigan as a bookkeeper for Catholic Social Services and various clerical positions for General Motors. She loved doing things with her daughters, enjoyed her pets, watching sports on TV, going to her grandsons' hockey games and going to casinos with friends.



Preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rita Ellen Lydon. Survived by her brother Paul Lydon (Pat), nieces and nephews, daughters Laurene Ellen Schuman and Jennifer Kay Hanford; two grandchildren, William Wesley Schnorenberg and James David Zimmerman.



Mary was cremated. A memorial service and interment in Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, IA will be held at a later date.









