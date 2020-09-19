Mary F. Tague
Johnston - Mary Frances Tague, 77, Johnston, Iowa died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospice Johnston surrounded by her loving family, after a 15-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born December 27, 1942 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Thomas Roy & Charlotte Marie (Breese) Kersey, she was a hair stylist for 25 years, and finished her working career at Principal Financial Group.
Survivors include husband, Kenneth Tague; children, Elizabeth (Scott) Buckley, Mark (Connie) Tague; grandchildren, Alyssa, Zach, and Madi Buckley, Taylor, Caden, and Bryce Tague; brothers, Dick and John Kersey; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Roy and Charlotte; grandson Brandon Everett Tague; and brothers Roy, Harold, and Keith.
FAMILY, FAITH, QUILTING, & POLITICS. "Grandma Bonding" meant one-on-one time for each grandkid, for an outing, lunch, movie, etc. Mary was a devout Catholic attending St. Pius X in Urbandale, and a Life In The Spirit Community member. The Des Moines Area Quilters Guild will miss her as an avid quilter. She wasn't shy about sharing her Republican views.
The family will greet friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322 from 5-7 pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66 th Street, Urbandale, Iowa 50322, with burial that afternoon at Resurrection Cemetery, Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Mary's service will be live-streamed on Tuesday from church beginning at 10:30 am. Please copy this link into your browser to view: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjZamwRwsiwWn0cLHi0-xdw