Mary "Tish" Fazio
Des Moines - Mary "Tish" Fazio, 85, passed away May 4, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center.
Tish was born April 27, 1935 in Des Moines to Dominic and Frances Marasco. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially Italian cookies. Tish was the life of the party and loved hosting holiday dinners. She enjoyed fine dining and traveling with her husband Sam. She was grateful for her wonderful neighbors, especially Anna, Becky and Chris. Their love and friendship was a big part of her life. Tish lived for her grandkids and loved spending time with all of her family. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. Tish was also a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre.
Tish is survived by her daughter, MaryFran (John) Cardamone; grandchildren, Natalie (Tony) Brown, Sammy Cardamone and Christina Cardamone; great-grandchildren, Charlie Rose Brown and Jaxson Brown; brother, Bobby (Donna) Marasco; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Fazio; son, Sammy Joe Fazio; and her siblings, Vergida Vonk, Peter Marasco and Ned Marasco.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less, Tish's Visitation and Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Hospice of the Midwest in loving memory of Tish.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to their cousin, Theresa Ann Weston. Her devotion and tender care over the last 2 years of Tish's life will never be forgotten. A heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Iowa Jewish Life Senior Center. The family will always be grateful for their compassionate care and dedication. Also, a special thank you to Tish's Hospice nurse Erin and CNA Morgan for the exceptional care she received.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 8, 2020