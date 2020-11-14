1/1
Mary Floyd
Mary Floyd

Carlisle - Mary L. Floyd, 87, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on November 12 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services for Mary will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed. A link will be available at www.petersonfuneralservice.com. A visitation with family present will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Anybody who would like to avoid crowds can visit the funeral home from 4:00-5:00pm prior to the visitation. Burial will take place at Palmyra Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her children; Ronald (Lori) Floyd, Linda (Rick) Abel, and Jerry Floyd, eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, brother Gary (Becky) Gildow, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
