Mary Floyd
Carlisle - Mary L. Floyd, 87, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on November 12 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services for Mary will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed. A link will be available at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
. A visitation with family present will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Anybody who would like to avoid crowds can visit the funeral home from 4:00-5:00pm prior to the visitation. Burial will take place at Palmyra Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her children; Ronald (Lori) Floyd, Linda (Rick) Abel, and Jerry Floyd, eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, brother Gary (Becky) Gildow, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.