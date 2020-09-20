1/1
Mary Frances Almquist
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Almquist

Winterset - Mary Frances (Wilson) Almquist, 96, of Winterset, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Madison County Hospital in Winterset, IA.

Mary Fran was born November 10, 1923 in Adair County Iowa, the daughter of John and Flossie Wilson. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1941 and married Glen "Swede" Almquist on September 29, 1946.

She was a longtime resident of Winterset, working part-time at a local law office until her retirement. Glen and Mary Fran owned and operated King Clothing in Winterset from 1961 until their retirement.

Mary Fran cherished her many lifelong friends, was an active member of many bridge clubs and civic clubs, and was a member of First Christian Church in Winterset.

She is survived by her children Steven (Lucia) Almquist, of Sarasota, FL, Janet (David) Jordan of Cincinnati, OH, her grandchildren Brooke and Brittni, 7 great-grandchildren, her brother Darrell (Evie) Wilson of Springfield, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Fran was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, brother Maurice, and sister Patsy.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Madison County Hospital and Madison County Historical Society.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved