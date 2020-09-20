Mary Frances Almquist
Winterset - Mary Frances (Wilson) Almquist, 96, of Winterset, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Madison County Hospital in Winterset, IA.
Mary Fran was born November 10, 1923 in Adair County Iowa, the daughter of John and Flossie Wilson. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1941 and married Glen "Swede" Almquist on September 29, 1946.
She was a longtime resident of Winterset, working part-time at a local law office until her retirement. Glen and Mary Fran owned and operated King Clothing in Winterset from 1961 until their retirement.
Mary Fran cherished her many lifelong friends, was an active member of many bridge clubs and civic clubs, and was a member of First Christian Church in Winterset.
She is survived by her children Steven (Lucia) Almquist, of Sarasota, FL, Janet (David) Jordan of Cincinnati, OH, her grandchildren Brooke and Brittni, 7 great-grandchildren, her brother Darrell (Evie) Wilson of Springfield, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Fran was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, brother Maurice, and sister Patsy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Madison County Hospital and Madison County Historical Society.
