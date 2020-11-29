Mary Frances Pauk Worster
Des Moines - Mary Frances Pauk Worster, 97 passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Karen Acres Health Care Center.
Mary Pauk Worster was born January 28, 1923 in Palo Alto County to George W. and Catherine Macona Pauk.
She was a graduate of AIB (American Institute of Business) where she studied bookkeeping. She kept the accounts for her husband's successful medical practice in Des Moines.
She was married to Dr. C.E. Worster and lived in Des Moines for 73 years. In addition to enjoying time with her family and friends, she loved to dance, knit, and play cards. She was also an avid Iowa Football fan
In addition to her husband Dr. C.E. Worster and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Lois Pauk, an infant, Fred Pauk and his wife Elsie ,Frank Pauk and his wife Irene, Don Pauk and his wife Opal, Kay Crotty Ziguta, George Pauk Jr. and his wife Rose, Bill Pauk.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Hopkins of Des Moines, Iowa, Kathy Worster (David Wicks) of Appomattox Virginia, Lee Worster (Todd Marsh) of Hudson, Florida and Connie Schwab (Gary), of Clive, Iowa, stepson, James Worster, Yellville Arkansas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sharon Pauk, a brother in-law Larry Ziguta and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitation one hour prior to service. If attending due to the COVID-19 Pandemic masks and social distancing are required. Family and friends are encouraged to view the service online https://player.vimeo.com/video/484942016
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and Catholic Charities.
Special thanks to Karen Acres Heath Care Center and St Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.