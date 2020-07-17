Mary Frances "Frankie" Van HornDes Moines - Mary Frances "Frankie" Van Horn was born on March 25, 1929 in New Richmond, Wisconsin. She passed away July 16, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa of natural causes.Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery at a later date.Mary attended the University of Wisconsin, worked briefly for Great Northern Railway and went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 25 years, retiring in 1990 from US West.She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, sewing, and travel. She was a charter member of the Friendship Force, going on 9 trips. She was a charter member of the Public Safety Response Team, in liaison with the Des Moines Fire Department and Red Cross. She was a former board member of the Catholic Women's League, Greater Des Moines Garden Club, and Des Moines Women's Club; a member of Telephone Pioneers, All Saints Rosary Society, Bishop Drumm Guild, and the Upper Class at the YMCA; and past president of Des Moines Federation of Women's Clubs.She is survived by two sons, Jim and Dave Salkiewicz; daughter, Ann Nemmers; and grandchildren, Therese Mehta and Dennis Nemmers; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Elliot Mehta; brother, Charles Frey of Niceville, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.