Mary Glenn Hadley
Indianola - Mary Glenn Hadley was born to J. Paul and Fleda Hadley on September 12, 1939, in Milford, IA. Within a year of her birth, the family moved to Argonia, KS where Mary Glenn started school. The family returned to New Providence, IA when Mary Glenn was still in 1st grade. She also attended school in Stuart, IA and graduated from high school in Indianola, IA in 1957.
After high school, Mary Glenn went to William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA for a year and then entered Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and graduated there with a RN in nursing degree in 1961.
Shortly after she finished nurses' training, she felt a call to serve God as a missionary nurse in Kenya with the Friends (Quaker) United Meeting. She went on to fulfill three and a half terms or approximately 14 years in that place. Her duties pertained to nursing and serving the hospital in many capacities, as well as developing and conducting Bible studies among students at the hospital nursing school and eventually as an instructor in the Friends Bible Institute on the mission field. Between terms she returned to her family home and often served as a speaker and representative of the Friends United Meeting mission in Kenya. During her first interval at home, she also enrolled at the University of Iowa and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1968. Before her last two years on the mission field, she also attended Earlham School of Religion at Richmond, IN, where she gained some seminary training before a full-time assignment as an instructor at Friends Bible Institute in Kenya.
In 1980, after Mary Glenn had returned to the United States, she began work as an oncology nurse at her alma mater, Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where she continued working until 1987. During that time she was invited to return to Ethiopia, and she spent six months with Iowa Cares in Ethiopia, feeding people there during a severe famine and starvation period.
From 1987-1999 Mary Glenn worked as a church administrator for Friends United Meeting in Richmond, IN. In 1999, she moved to New Castle, IN, where she served as administrator of the Raintree Square Retirement facility until she retired in 2006.
While in Indiana, Mary Glenn also became a recorded minister in the Friends (Quaker) Church and pastored at West River and Cadiz Friends Churches. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Indiana, as well.
Upon retirement, Mary Glenn moved back to Indianola, IA. She worked for ABCM Healthy Living Home Care and volunteered at Wesley Life Hospice during her retirement years.
Mary Glenn is the author of three books, Come Pray, Following Jesus, and Unity in the Church, as well as contributing author to several curriculi for use in Kenya and Friends United Meeting.
Mary Glenn was preceded in death by her parents, J. Paul and Fleda Hadley, an infant brother, Glen Arlo, brother J. Merlin Hadley and wife Bernadine; sisters Edna Pauline Smith and husband Lyle and Hazel Fleda Hadley and husband Edwin. She is survived by one sister, Clara Lee Locker and husband Daryl of Amarillo, TX and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
The world lost a true saint of God on July 20, 2020, in Indianola, IA. Mary Glenn will be missed and long remembered by her many friends and extended family members. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Ackworth Cemetery. Friends may gather at Overton Funeral Home starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday prior to services. A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Friends United Meeting, 101 Quaker Hill Dr. Richmond, IN 47374 or Iowa Yearly Meeting Missions, PO Box 657, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
