Mary Grimm
Mary Grimm

Ankeny - Mary was born February 18, 1933 to Hannah (Zapuder) and Nello Berttucci in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away October 7, 2020 at the Sunnyview Care center in Ankeny, Iowa.

She enjoyed doing housework as well as being outdoors in her garden. Mary was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. Mary retired from Farmers Mutual Hail, Insurance company after working there for many years.

Survived by her sisters, Irene Dascola of Florida, Bernadine Lane of Califonia and Kathy Miller of Texas; stepbrother, Joe Berttucci and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank Berttucci, stepsister, Elizabeth White, husband, George Grimm and faithful dog, Snoopy.

Graveside Services will be held 9:30 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa.

In loving memory of Mary, and for her love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to AHeinz75 Pet Rescue and Transport, 109 Guthrie Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50069.

On-line condolences: DyamondMemorial.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dyamond Memorial
121 SW 3rd Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-7543
