Mary Grimsley
Ankeny - Mary Grimsley 95, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away December 6, 2019.
Mary Elizabeth Irish was born at home in Mills County, Iowa on May 28, 1924 to Claude and Ona Mae (Kidder) Irish. After attending grade and high school in Salix IA., Mary started nurses training at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA. Upon completing nurses training in 1945, Mary began working as a register nurse. On July 3, 1946, Mary married Neil Grimsley in Sioux City.
Mary continued working as a registered nurse, first in hospitals and later nursing homes while giving birth to and raising her seven children. After the birth of their first three children in Sioux City, Neil began working for Sears, requiring the family to move to Minneapolis in 1954. After this first move, transfers required Neil and Mary to move their growing family to Waterloo, IA., Billings, MT., Rochester, MN., Park Forest, Il. and finally, back to Minneapolis in 1970. In 1980 Mary and Neil retired and moved to Tomahawk, WI. and remained there until moving to Ankeny in 2007.
After their retirement, Mary found the time to teach herself and enjoy working on several different kinds of crafts. They both found an interest in working on their family genealogy and enjoyed the travel that went with that interest. She also enjoyed cooking, especially baking, keeping the kids supplied with cookies and pecan rolls from afar. Right up until the time of her death Mary always had an amazing memory. Her stories of growing up on the farm as the 10th of 13 children in the 1920's and 30's are so interesting. One Christmas several years ago, she gave all her children a copy of a short story she had written titled "I Remember" which retold some of these stories.
After moving to Ankeny in 2007, she became a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She loved attending daily mass. Her church family was such an important aspect of her life. Neil passed away in 2009.
Survived by her children, John Grimsley of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Theresa (David) Simmons of Ankeny, Iowa, Joan (Reid) Hedegaard of Savage, Minnesota, and Richard (Mary) Grimsley of St Michael, Minnesota, daughter in laws, Lisa Grimsley of Billings, Montana, Kathy Grimsley of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, her sister Rosalie Torticill and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Neil; parents Claude and Ona Mae Irish; children Patrick, Daniel and Michael; siblings Claudia, William, Vivian, Clare, Paul, Frances, Fern, Dick, Donna, Clifford, Robert and grandson Jeremy Grimsley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church at 1501 E. 1st Street, Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery on Monday December 16, 2009 at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please select a in honor of Mary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019