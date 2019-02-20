|
|
Mary H. Haydon
West Des Moines - Mary Haydon, 84, died on February 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Mary was born on March 5, 1934, to Frank and Beatrice (Davis) Moninger. On August 19, 1954, she was married to Glen Haydon and together they raised their son, Mark. She lived most of her adult life in Mason City and moved to West Des Moines in 1992. Mary was very supportive to Glen and Mark, always nurturing her family throughout her life. She treasured her grandchildren. She loved horses so much that she would stop her car along farm fields to pet them. She enjoyed going to the circus and small-town fairs. She loved big band music and country singers including Marty Robbins, who once took a picture with her and autographed it. She often traveled to Hawaii, Florida and accompanied Glen on some of his work trips throughout the world. Mary loved the Lord and was a member of the Methodist Church in Mason City and West Des Moines. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her infectious giggle and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen, who died in 2009, and her brother, Martin Moninger. She is survived by her son, Mark (Jeanne) of Urbandale; grandchildren, Emily Dalthorp of Nevada and Matthew (Natalie) Haydon of Windsor Heights; siblings, Jim (Betty June) Moninger of Waldo, FL and Gwen (Ralph) Brotherton of Ft. Smith, AK.
Funeral services will be 11 am on Saturday, February 23 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church for Operation Christmas Child. We would like to thank Legacy Pointe for all of the care provided to Mary over the past 6 years. Online condolences may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019