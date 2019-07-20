Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rising Sun Church of Christ
6390 NE Rising Sun Drive
Pleasant Hill, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Rising Sun Church of Christ
Pleasant Hill, IA
Mary Halsted

Mary Halsted Obituary
Mary Halsted

Bondurant -

Mary Halsted 82 passed away on July 17, 2019, at the Courtyard Estate assisted living in Bondurant.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill located at 6390 NE Rising Sun Drive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill, with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Mary was born in Kirksville, MO to Carl and Burle Burton, and she lived in Rudd, IA after the death of her mother at an early age, she then moved to Des Moines after her high school graduation. Mary worked for many years as a secretary in the Des Moines Public School system.

She is survived by her children Melody (Steve) Webb of Mitchellville, Deanna Halsted of Clear Lake, two grandchildren Mekenna (Cory) Eshelman of Altoona, and Metaya (Lucas) Lawman of Bondurant, four great-grandchildren, Kenzley, and Ruger Eshelman, Bo, and Brynn Lawman. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Bob, sister Jeanne, and brother in law Leland Buckalew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 20, 2019
