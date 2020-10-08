Mary Hansen Manning
Dallas Center - Mary Elizabeth Manning, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Mary's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger.
Mary was born on April 11, 1939, in Ashland, WI, to Elmer and Lillian Pearson. She married Richard "Dick" Hansen in July of 1958. They made their home in Des Moines and later moved to Granger in 1977. Dick passed away in November of 2000. Mary later married Tom Manning in January of 2005.
Mary owned and operated Mary's Styling beauty salon out of her home in Granger for over 25 years retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Assumption Catholic Women's Group. Mary enjoyed baking and making meals for the homeless, outings with Tom and his tractor club, and telling a good story and hearing one.
Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas Manning, her children, Phil (Beth) Hansen of Grimes, IA, Ann Hansen of San Mateo, CA, Leanne (Matt) Harney and Rob (Kelly) Hansen both of Granger; eight grandchildren, Chris Hansen, Dani (Cory) Scheuermann, Emily (Alec) Niemeyer, Joel Harney, Dalia Harara, Gretta, Garrett, and Gavin Hansen; her siblings, Patricia (Martin) James of St. Charles, MO, Peter (Ellyn) Pearson of Menlo Park, CA, and Theodore (Linda) Pearson of Des Moines; her step-children, Steve (Margaret) Manning, Dave (Melody) Manning, Stan (Cindy) Manning, and Denise (Joe) Pierson; and her step-grandchildren, Ashley, Blaine, Tony, Emily, Erica Manning, Tyler, and Zach Pierson. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Dick.
Contributions may be made to the Assumption Catholic Women's Group or Connection Cafe c/o Assumption Catholic Church, PO Box 159, Granger, Iowa, 50109. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
