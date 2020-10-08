1/1
Mary Hansen Manning
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hansen Manning

Dallas Center - Mary Elizabeth Manning, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Mary's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger.

Mary was born on April 11, 1939, in Ashland, WI, to Elmer and Lillian Pearson. She married Richard "Dick" Hansen in July of 1958. They made their home in Des Moines and later moved to Granger in 1977. Dick passed away in November of 2000. Mary later married Tom Manning in January of 2005.

Mary owned and operated Mary's Styling beauty salon out of her home in Granger for over 25 years retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Assumption Catholic Women's Group. Mary enjoyed baking and making meals for the homeless, outings with Tom and his tractor club, and telling a good story and hearing one.

Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas Manning, her children, Phil (Beth) Hansen of Grimes, IA, Ann Hansen of San Mateo, CA, Leanne (Matt) Harney and Rob (Kelly) Hansen both of Granger; eight grandchildren, Chris Hansen, Dani (Cory) Scheuermann, Emily (Alec) Niemeyer, Joel Harney, Dalia Harara, Gretta, Garrett, and Gavin Hansen; her siblings, Patricia (Martin) James of St. Charles, MO, Peter (Ellyn) Pearson of Menlo Park, CA, and Theodore (Linda) Pearson of Des Moines; her step-children, Steve (Margaret) Manning, Dave (Melody) Manning, Stan (Cindy) Manning, and Denise (Joe) Pierson; and her step-grandchildren, Ashley, Blaine, Tony, Emily, Erica Manning, Tyler, and Zach Pierson. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Dick.

Contributions may be made to the Assumption Catholic Women's Group or Connection Cafe c/o Assumption Catholic Church, PO Box 159, Granger, Iowa, 50109. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Rosary
09:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved