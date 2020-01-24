|
|
Mary Hubbard
Iowa City - Mary Hubbard, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 21, 2020, in Iowa City.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University of Iowa Libraries, or Iowa City Hospice.
Private family services are being held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. For a complete obituary, to share a condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020