Des Moines - Mary Ellen Hunter, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home on September 7, 2020. Visitation will be held 1-2pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm, Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Mary was born on March 30, 1927 in Des Moines, to parents Clarence "Slim" and Milree (Gummere) Rundberg. She spent her childhood in Des Moines and lived in Creston, Iowa from 1946 until returning to Des Moines in 1964. She worked for US West for 23 years and retired in 1986.
Mary enjoyed needlework, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, ceramics and making porcelain dolls. She was famous for her homemade tacos and her "foot" pudding. Most of all loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by sons: Rick (Lori) Forkner and Dave (Suzy) Forkner; eight grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Nelle Utterback, Alvie Reed and Ray (Jack) Rundberg as well as several nieces, nephews and their families and her cat Nema. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harlan Forkner and Frank Hunter, Sr., children: Mike Forkner, Nan Frederick and Harv Forkner; two great granddaughters; siblings, Edna (Jodi) Rundberg, Rosemary Stansberry, Charlotte Palen and Bud Rundberg.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
