1/1
Mary Hunter
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hunter

Des Moines - Mary Ellen Hunter, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home on September 7, 2020. Visitation will be held 1-2pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Followed by a memorial service beginning at 2pm, Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Mary was born on March 30, 1927 in Des Moines, to parents Clarence "Slim" and Milree (Gummere) Rundberg. She spent her childhood in Des Moines and lived in Creston, Iowa from 1946 until returning to Des Moines in 1964. She worked for US West for 23 years and retired in 1986.

Mary enjoyed needlework, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, ceramics and making porcelain dolls. She was famous for her homemade tacos and her "foot" pudding. Most of all loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by sons: Rick (Lori) Forkner and Dave (Suzy) Forkner; eight grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Nelle Utterback, Alvie Reed and Ray (Jack) Rundberg as well as several nieces, nephews and their families and her cat Nema. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harlan Forkner and Frank Hunter, Sr., children: Mike Forkner, Nan Frederick and Harv Forkner; two great granddaughters; siblings, Edna (Jodi) Rundberg, Rosemary Stansberry, Charlotte Palen and Bud Rundberg.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved