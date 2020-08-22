1/1
Mary J. Derichs Johnson
Mary J. Derichs Johnson

Windsor Heights - Mary Jane Derichs Johnson, 88, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Kavanagh House after a short illness. She was born in Des Moines where she lived most of her life. She was a retired employee of the State of Iowa in the Department of Revenue and Iowa Lottery.

During her retirement Mary served as a volunteer with HCI (Every Step) Hospice and with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands William Derichs and Doyle Johnson and two stepchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Griff) Reese, son Robert (Nancy) Derichs, grandson Ryan Derichs, stepdaughters Debra (Chuck) Johnson, Brenda (Susan) Johnson as well as her many friends from Windsor Place and Mercy Park.

A private graveside service will be held for the family with a memorial service to be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Every Step Hospice or the charity of your choice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
