Mary J. Heggen
Altoona - Mary Jane (Macy) Heggen was born on July 7, 1931, to Robert Macy and Lillian (Frey) Macy and passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 88.
Mary grew up in East Des Moines, attended East High School and in 1948, married Louis O. Heggen. They were married for over 50 years, were the parents of 5 children and spent most of those years on an acreage SE of Altoona. She had many interests and hobbies including traveling, playing cards, sewing, gardening, and having her evening glass of wine. She was a member of BPO Does Drove #25 of Pleasant Hill. Her primary job was as a homemaker, however later in life she worked and retired from the State of Iowa.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother with much patience and love. We all will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Lou Anne (Don) Barnes of Pleasant Hill, IA, Jeff (Paty) Heggen of Las Vegas, NV, Marlene Churchill of Altoona, IA, Carol (Joe) Patterson of Altoona, IA, and Melissa (Tim) Stenseth of Hudson, FL; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marge) Macy of Waco, TX and sister, Carol Churchill of Altoona, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louie in 1999; and siblings, Sally Dellaca, Irene Shives, and Dick Macy.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona. The family will receive visitors from 12 -2 p.m., on Sunday, also at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for all their care and support.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020