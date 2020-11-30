1/1
Mary Jane Fix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Fix

Urbandale - Mary Jane Fix, 86, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel, where the family will receive friends at 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 11:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Mary Jane's obituary to join in the service. Due to the Covid Pandemic, private burial will be held prior to the service at McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale.

Mary Jane was born July 23, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa, to Larry and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bardsly) Folsom. She married Robert George Fix and they enjoyed 55 years together. Mary Jane worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Mercy Medical Center and was a fabulous stay at home Mother.

Mary Jane was a loving grandmother and mother whose family meant everything to her. Anyone who had a struggle was blessed by her support. Her strength and unconditional love was always present in everything she did, from raising and losing a special needs son to helping her children overcome life challenges. Mary Jane was an avid gardener, book reader, and bird watcher. Her favorite pastimes were knitting and cooking. She loved sharing with others by giving away her handmade dishcloths and pies. Mary Jane's compassion was always evident in her love for animals and her many pet dogs. Her kindness, selflessness, and generosity will live on through her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Candace "Candi" (Ed) Sherwood of Urbandale, IA and Shawn (Debbie) Fix of Saint Charles, IA; five grandchildren, Rachel Fix, Rene Fix, Ross Fix, Max Sherwood, and Mason Sherwood; one great-grandchild, Lily Fix; and two sisters, Larabeth Bader and Linda Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, and her son, Robert "Bobby" Fix II.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved