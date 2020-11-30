Mary Jane Fix
Urbandale - Mary Jane Fix, 86, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel, where the family will receive friends at 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 11:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Mary Jane's obituary to join in the service. Due to the Covid Pandemic, private burial will be held prior to the service at McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale.
Mary Jane was born July 23, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa, to Larry and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bardsly) Folsom. She married Robert George Fix and they enjoyed 55 years together. Mary Jane worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Mercy Medical Center and was a fabulous stay at home Mother.
Mary Jane was a loving grandmother and mother whose family meant everything to her. Anyone who had a struggle was blessed by her support. Her strength and unconditional love was always present in everything she did, from raising and losing a special needs son to helping her children overcome life challenges. Mary Jane was an avid gardener, book reader, and bird watcher. Her favorite pastimes were knitting and cooking. She loved sharing with others by giving away her handmade dishcloths and pies. Mary Jane's compassion was always evident in her love for animals and her many pet dogs. Her kindness, selflessness, and generosity will live on through her family.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Candace "Candi" (Ed) Sherwood of Urbandale, IA and Shawn (Debbie) Fix of Saint Charles, IA; five grandchildren, Rachel Fix, Rene Fix, Ross Fix, Max Sherwood, and Mason Sherwood; one great-grandchild, Lily Fix; and two sisters, Larabeth Bader and Linda Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, and her son, Robert "Bobby" Fix II.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.