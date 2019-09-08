Services
St Joseph's Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA 50317
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA
Mary Jane Kauzlarich


1922 - 2019
Mary Jane Kauzlarich Obituary
Mary Jane Kauzlarich

Pleasant Hill - Mary Jane Kauzlarich was born December 10, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to Frank and Anna Betz. She was a proud East High School graduate. Mary worked as a legal secretary throughout her career for many attorneys in Des Moines and the surrounding areas. She was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 94 years. Mary was also a member of St. Joseph's 5-0 Club and the Croatian Center for many years.

Mary passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 96. She is survived by her son Dr. Ron Thompson, sister-in-law Mary Betz, two grandchildren, other loving relatives and many special friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Frank Betz, husband Daniel Kauzlarich and four siblings.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and will be distributed to numerous charities in loving memory of Mary. Condolences may be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
