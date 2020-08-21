Mary Jane McNeal
Des Moines - Mary Jane McNeal, age 86, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born in Topeka, KS, to Jose Cayetano (Joe) Reynoso De Anda and Maria Anastasia Hurtado Guerra on June 5, 1934.
Mary came of age in the 1950s, when finding a husband was more important for a young woman than a college degree and getting married right out of high school or while in college was considered the norm. She always considered herself to be lucky that her friend, Ron McNeal, introduced her to his older brother, Earl, at a high school basketball game. Mary and Earl fell in love and married April 3, 1954.
In an era where domesticity was idealized, Mary rose to the challenge and turned homemaking and being a stay-at-home-mom into an artform. She became known for her remarkable meals and her baking skills. Friends looked forward to holiday boxes full of homemade cakes, breads, candies and beautifully decorated cookies, while family received homemade cakes, breads, candies and cookies that were rather unattractively decorated by her three children.
She was always interested in how people and buildings were built and worked. There wasn't a biography written she hadn't read or documentary on architecture or engineering she hadn't watched. She was truly interested in people, their feelings, opinions, and concerns. According to her friends and neighbors, integrity and laughter were her calling cards. She was a great listener, she treated everyone as if they were special, because to her they were and she regularly put others' needs ahead of her own.
Mary was a den mother for Cub Scouts and Brownies, home room mother for all of her children, volunteered for the school libraries and audio-visual departments. She was the mother who would join in on a basketball game, badminton, or snowball fight. The mother who crowded the neighborhood children into the station wagon and went sledding in the winter or swimming in the summer. Most importantly she taught her children that everyone they met is important, how to think independently, and encouraged them to share their opinions.
A devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Augustin Catholic Church, Mary participated in the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration, prepared meals for those in need and took part in the Catholic Scripture Study.
Being the youngest of seven children she readily admitted her siblings spoiled her rotten even if, on occasion, it was begrudgingly due to ingratiating herself into a happening. For being a homebody, she had a sense of adventure like climbing the pyramids in Mexico, helicopter tour of Maui, climbing Window Rock in Arizona, or viewing St. Louis from the top of the arch. Her adventures would take her to great heights and everywhere in North America with the exception of Alaska and North Dakota. Other destinations were out of bounds for her because she rarely liked to be away from home for more than a few weeks.
Mary is survived by: daughter, Sandra McNeal; son, Randy McNeal; daughter in-law, Teresa McNeal; brother and sister-in-law Dick and Dee Reynozo, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl and her son Daryl; her parents, Joe and Anastasia Reynoso; mother-in-law and father-in-law Lola and Herman McNeal; siblings; John (Lottie) Reynoso, Ralph (Fern) Reynolds, Joe Reynoso, Ray (Iva) Reynoso, and Carmen (Clete) Simons; brother-in-law Ron (Alice) McNeal and sister-in-law Pauline (Weldon) Jennings.
A service will be held 11:30 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery, columbarium B (just west of the pond). A livestream of the service will be available at www.IlesCares.com
on Mary's obituary page for those who wish to attend virtually.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd St. Des Moines, IA 50312. Memories of Mary may be mailed to Westover Funeral Home at 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50322, or emailed to MemoriesofMaryMcNeal@outlook.com