Mary Jane Mechem
Altoona - Mary Jane Mechem, age 77, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Mary was born in Des Moines on February 7, 1943, to Charles and Frances Kyle. She graduated from Tech High School in 1961. She was an administrative assistant for Stevenson and Schilling Engineering, Brown Brothers Electrical, and retired from Principal Financial Group in 2008. Mary was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ankeny and decorated it beautifully for years with candles and flower arrangements.
Mary loved animals, especially her many dogs throughout the years. She was an active member in her church and could always be found working in the nursery, helping out with a potluck, or handing out snacks and leading homemade craft time at VBS. Her hands were never still as she taught others and created or served. Mary was a part of Campers on Mission, where servant-hearted people like herself went to various churches and Christian campgrounds to help repair and build up buildings and people. Mary also loved to spoil her grandchildren, piling presents high under the Christmas tree that had "From Santa" written in her thin handwriting on them, taking them on camping trips in the summer, and sneaking them extra treats when their parents weren't watching.
Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, Paul; son, Don (Beth) Mechem; daughters, Kelley (Eric) Buchacker, and Valerie (Ryan) Gladwyn-Nash; grandchildren, Kyle Mechem, Antony (Emily) Gladwyn-Nash, Ruth Gladwyn-Nash, Nathan Gladwyn-Nash, Matthew (Carlee) Buchacker, and Emma Buchacker; great-grandsons Daniel and Noah Mechem, and Andrew Lingle; siblings Charles "Bud" (Carole) Kyle, Jack (Joanne) Kyle, and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Kyle; mother and stepfather, Frances (Verl) Galleher; brothers Bill and Jerry Kyle; and sisters Bonnie Meyer, Betty Reynolds, June Beougher, Martha Wilkinson, and Delores Brinkman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 701 E. 1st Street, Ankeny, IA, with interment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. The family recommends masks be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Animal Rescue League of Iowa in lieu of flowers.