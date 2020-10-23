Mary Jane (Hartnell) Pinegar
Des Moines, Iowa - Mary Jane (Hartnell) Pinegar died peacefully at her home on the day of her birth, October 20 at the age of 73, after a long and arduous battle with Dementia. Mary was born in Santa Maria, California where she graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1967. In 1974 she moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she met and married her husband William (Bill) Pinegar.
Mary is survived by her husband William (Bill) Pinegar, her siblings; Charles (Charlie) Hartnell of Iowa, Ramona Mooney of Arkansas, Alice (Ali) Davis (Glenn), Fernie Moody, Linda (Polly) Bumen, Joseph Hartnell all of California. Mary is also survived by six daughters; Kim Kopp (Steve), Sheryl Thompson (Sheldon), Charlotte (Charlie) Iseminger (Bill), Tammy Harrington (Lynda Leonhard), Mary (Maggie) Wilkins (Jason), Billie Pinegar (Robert King), and her son, Michael Pinegar (Whitney). Mary also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren all of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Ethel Hartnell and her granddaughter Amber Heimbaugh.
If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Mary Jane's service through the link below her obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 4:00-7:00pm at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street in Des Moines. Funeral services will also be held at Hamilton's, on Wednesday, October 28th at 10:00 am. The Internment will follow the service beginning at 12:30pm at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive in Van Meter, Iowa. A reception will follow the service at the P.A.R.C. Recreation Center, 5374 NE 12th Avenue, Pleasant Hill, Iowa