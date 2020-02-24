Services
Mary Jane Wherrett

Mary Jane Wherrett Obituary
Mary Jane Wherrett

Nevada - Mary Jane Wherrett passed away on February 23, 2020, at her home in Nevada.

Mary was born on December 21, 1930, on a farm east of Radcliffe, IA to Marie (Kuhfus) Eller and William E. Eller. She graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1948 and taught in country schools for three years. On November 12, 1960, she married Joseph Arthur Wherrett.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Lynn Bianchi of Tucson, AZ and Pamela Griffith of Ames, IA; her son, Carl Wherrett of El Paso, TX; her six grandchildren: Alex, Mark, Will, Willow, J.T. and Max and a great-grandson, Maddox. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph and her son, William.

Memorials may be given to the Nevada Baptist Church or to a .

In following with her wishes, her body has been donated to Des Moines University and no services are planned.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
