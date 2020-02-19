|
Mary Jean Gunn
Urbandale - Mary Jean Gunn, 87, passed away February 18, 2020. Services will be held at Iles Westover Chapel on Saturday February 22, 2020, with visitation beginning at noon followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Interment will be held at Sunny Hill Cemetery.
Mary Jean was born on August 20, 1932 in Des Moines to parents Frank and Dortha (Graham) Ivers. On June 5, 1954, she married Joseph N. Gunn. They made their home in Des Moines and were blessed with two children, Janet and Dennis.
Mary Jean worked for Central Life Assurance Company for 34 years. She retired in 1989. Mary Jean and Joe enjoyed traveling. They spent 13 winters at a RV resort outside of Mission, TX, where they made many friends.
Mary Jean was a very talented artist and enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking, crocheting and needle work just to name a few.
Mary Jean is survived by her daughter, Janet Gunn; brother, Larry (Donna) Ivers; sisters, Connie (Steve) Wilson and Ruth (John) Noel; several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph and her son, Dennis Gunn.
