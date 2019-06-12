Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7075 Ashworth Road
West Des Moines, IA
West Des Moines - Mary Jean (Bellizzi) Howdle, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home at Walnut Ridge Retirement Community in Clive, Iowa. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who always made time for anyone who needed her.

Mary Jean was born on July 7, 1931 to Ralph and Rose (Carzoli) Bellizzi in Des Moines, Iowa. A native south-sider and graduate of Lincoln High School, Mary Jean attended Drake University where she majored in Speech and Communications and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

In 1954 she married Michael Cunningham and they had two children, Tom and Lauri. After their marriage ended in 1967, Mary Jean began a twenty-two-year career at Northwestern Bell Telephone (later US West).

On August 4, 1979, she married Reed R. "Skip" Howdle. Combining their lives and families, they embarked on a successful forty-year marriage that was characterized by love, travel, grandchildren, friends and faith in God.

Mary Jean is survived by her husband, Skip Howdle of Clive; two children, Tom (Becky) Cunningham of West Des Moines and Lauri (Clay) Hatcher of Kansas City, Kansas; two step-children, David (Deb) Howdle of Altoona and Dee (Larry) Zamora of West Hills, California; her sister, Diane (Tom) Stull of Council Bluffs, Iowa; her sister-in-law Judy Belizzi of Bellevue, Nebraska; seven grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rose Belizzi and her brother, Nick Belizzi.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road. West Des Moines, Iowa.

The family requests any memorial contributions be directed to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Dowling Catholic High School or the Food Bank of Central Iowa, one of Mary Jean's favorite charities.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019
