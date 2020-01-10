|
Mary Jean (Malony) Wessels
Mary Jean (Malony) Wessels passed away on Saturday, January 4 under the care of Iowa River Hospice. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on September 27, 1927 to William N. and Katherine Collard Malony.
Mary graduated from high school in Council Bluffs where her father served as principal. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a teaching degree and taught five years in Iowa City, Iowa and Saginaw, Michigan. After meeting at the University of Iowa, she married William Reese Wessels in Council Bluffs, Iowa on September 2, 1950.
Mary moved to Marshalltown, Iowa in 1955 with her husband and son. She was an engaged member of the Marshalltown community ever since. Mary was an active member of the Marshalltown Assistance League and served on the Marshalltown School Board for several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother George, her sister Phyllis and her husband William Wessels. Surviving her are her son William S. Wessels (Margaret Finders) of Pine Island, Minnesota; daughter Kathy Wessels (Charles Ball) of Dallas Center, Iowa; grandson Neal Evertsen of Iowa City.
Mary was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, watching movies, reading, and finding the best presents for her family.
There will be no service per her request, and burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Iowa Public Television or Iowa River Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020