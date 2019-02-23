Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309

Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309

Mary Jo Baker Obituary
Mary Jo Baker

Des Moines - Mary Jo Baker, 80, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with her children by her side at Taylor House Hospice after a short battle with cancer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son Jim (Deb) Baker, daughter Ann (Joe) Gatto, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Olive Harris, brother Raymond Swihart, sister Mildred Hardy, and granddaughter Melissa Medearis.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by funeral service at 5 p.m., Sunday, February 24 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
