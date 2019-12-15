|
Mary Jo Navin
Melrose - Mary Jo Navin, age 85, formerly of Melrose, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hospice of Davis and Wapello Counties in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Mary Jo was born April 14, 1934, in Melrose, Iowa, to Harry and Edna (Kellogg) Hannam. She was a 1952 graduate of Melrose High School. On June 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to John L. Ryan at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose. After John's passing in 1962, she married Gene Navin on July 2, 1966, also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose.
She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose where she was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Mary Jo was a farm wife and mother who enjoyed years of dancing, fishing, traveling, playing cards, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Mary Jo is survived by six children, Mike (Brenda) Ryan of Melrose, Joann Flattery of Ottumwa, Bill (Larisa) Ryan of Ankeny, Mark Ryan of Bussey, Kevin Navin of Cedar Rapids, and Karen (Danny) Marsh of Lincoln, NE; twelve grandchildren, Jason (Marty) Ryan of Albia, John (Angie) Ryan and Stephanie (Keith) Goodrich of Russell, Michelle (Chad) Willis, Stacie Manary and Sean (Jackie) Flattery all of Ottumwa, Heather (Steve) Fitzpatrick and Melissa (Brett) Stoulil of Norwalk, Hannah and Rachel Marsh of Lincoln, NE and Joseph and Jack Navin of Cedar Rapids; 25 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ella Fisk and Darlene (John) O'Brien; a sister-in-law, Pauline Ryan; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Josie) Navin. Mary Jo is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John and Gene; her parents, Harry and Edna; 2 brothers, Walter (Norma) Hannam and Dean (Margie) Hannam; and brothers-in-law, Bud Fisk, Joe (Virginia) Ryan and Ed Ryan.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia with Mary Jo's family present from 4:00-8:00 p.m. to greet family and friends. A rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose, with Fr. Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S. officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose.
Memorials have been established to Hospice of Davis and Wapello Counties in Ottumwa and to Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Melrose.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.tharpfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019