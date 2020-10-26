1/1
Mary Jo Scheuermann
Mary Jo Scheuermann

Des Moines - Mary Jo Scheuermann, 77, of Des Moines passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, with private family and burial following in the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.

Mary Jo worked in the credit and loan servicing industry for 40 years.

Mary Jo is survived by her sons Bradley Dean (Cathy) Scheuermann, Kevin Lee Scheuermann and daughter Kathy Ann Gannaway (Tony), brother, Gary (Tina) Fell, grandchildren, Mitchell Dean Scheuermann, Kailee Marie Scheuermann and Megan DeAnn Warner, nephew Gabriel Fell. one great grandchild, Joe Borilla. two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dean Scheuermann ,daughter in law Denise DeFrancisco, and niece Stephanie Scheuermann-Hossman.

Family suggests memorials to Windsor United Methodist Church.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
