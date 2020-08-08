Mary "Mary Jo" Joan Badgerow
West Des Moines - Mary Jo Badgerow, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Granger.
Mary Jo was born May 17, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Harley and Goldie (Cole) VerHuel. She worked as an Administrator for Craigmont Care Center, and retired from Mercy Residency Clinic after 19 years at the age of 86. She was a member of PEO, Chapter IZ.
She is survived by her daughter, Deb Elings (John); grandson, Richard Elings (Kelly); granddaughter, Megan Elings (Grayson); great-grandsons, Mason and Bryar; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; daughter, Sharon; parents, Harley and Goldie; and her siblings, Jim VerHuel, Joy Woodward, and Marilyn Wrigley.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. The family respectfully asks guests to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in loving memory of Mary Jo. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.