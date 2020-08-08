1/1
Mary Joan "Mary Jo" Badgerow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Mary Jo" Joan Badgerow

West Des Moines - Mary Jo Badgerow, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Granger.

Mary Jo was born May 17, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Harley and Goldie (Cole) VerHuel. She worked as an Administrator for Craigmont Care Center, and retired from Mercy Residency Clinic after 19 years at the age of 86. She was a member of PEO, Chapter IZ.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb Elings (John); grandson, Richard Elings (Kelly); granddaughter, Megan Elings (Grayson); great-grandsons, Mason and Bryar; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; daughter, Sharon; parents, Harley and Goldie; and her siblings, Jim VerHuel, Joy Woodward, and Marilyn Wrigley.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. The family respectfully asks guests to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in loving memory of Mary Jo. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton’s Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved