Ankeny - Mary Joan "Jo" Reid, 81, died on Friday, November 20, 2020. She had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, but thankfully was able to spend the last few months living with her daughter, receiving hospice care at home. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Jo is survived by her dear sister, Jeanie Marley of Overland Park, KS, her children Kelly Casel (husband Mike), of Ankeny, IA, Randy Reid (wife Sarah) of Des Moines, IA, Kristen Harrigan (husband Ron Logan) of Mesa, AZ, and 8 grandchildren.
Jo grew up in Kansas City, MO, attending Southeast High School and Pershing grade school. She met the love of her life, Jerry, at the University of Missouri and they married in 1961. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Jerry passed away in 2018. Jo and Jerry lived in many places over the course of their lives. Jo had a dance studio in Kosciusko, MS, for many years and she continued to teach dancing as they moved to other cities. They landed in Ankeny, IA, in 1984 and never left! Jo was an active member of Ankeny Community Theatre for over 30 years. She attended Ankeny First United Methodist Church where she and Jerry were both in the choir.
After Jerry retired, they became world travelers, enjoying many cruises and tropical trips each year. Jo and Jerry loved to visit Branson, MO, making several trips annually. George Dyer was a favorite, and almost all Christmas presents were purchased in Branson! They never missed an opportunity to see Neil Diamond and Il Divo in concert, sometimes seeing them in multiple cities during a concert tour.
Please feel free to share your memories and condolences with Jo's family personally, through email or social media. We want everyone to remain safe and healthy and for those reasons we will not be holding a visitation.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. It will be held graveside at Ankeny Memorial Gardens, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA, 50023. All are welcome, but those wishing to attend will be asked to wear a mask and remain physically distanced.
In lieu of flower, please consider donating to WesleyLife Hospice or to the Chancel Choir at Ankeny First United Methodist Church in Jo's honor.
