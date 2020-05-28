Mary "Virginia" Judge
Mary "Virginia" Judge, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Lucas County Health Center in Chariton. She was born on July 29, 1934 at the Conway family farm in Melrose to Francis and Mary (Conway) Sullivan.
Virginia married Bill "Chris" Judge on November 10, 1951 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Melrose. To this union seven children were born Terry, Tim, Tony, Danny, John, Jan and Steve.
She was a housewife for most of her life, but also worked at Look magazine briefly before she married. After Chris retired they lived in Phoenix, Arizona for eight years where she worked at Goldwater's department store. Her favorite activities were crossword puzzles, talking on the phone and watching CNN politics. She was known for her great pies and her feisty attitude.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bill "Chris" of Melrose; her children Terry (Jackie) of Plano, Tim Judge, Tony (Dana) Judge, Danny (Christie) Judge all of Melrose, John (Jody) Judge of Ankeny, Jan (Mark) Romanco of Des Moines, Steve (Amber) of Ankeny; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren; brother, James Sullivan of Ankeny, sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Sullivan of Ankeny and Nancy Judge of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary Sullivan, two brothers, Johnny Sullivan, Tony Sullivan, and two brothers-in-law, Bob Judge and Chris Judge, and grandson Matthew Judge.
Virginia's body has been cremated. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Sinnott Funeral Home, 2030 Hwy 5, Albia, Iowa 52531. Online Condolences may be left for the family at sinnottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.