MARY KAHLER
Johnston - A funeral mass for Mary Kahler, 90, who passed away March 6, 2020 in Johnston, will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, IA. Interment will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her children, Chuck (Linda) Kahler, Jim (Ruby) Kahler, Jane (Marty) Herrmann, Joan Martinson (Monte Michael), John (Mary) Kahler, Curt (Amy) Kahler; 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Spencer, Jerome (Kathie) Lippold, John (Gwen) Lippold, Sharon (Jim) Findley; and hundreds of nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick (Fritz) Kahler in 2001; parents, Thomas Lippold and Relta June Lippold; brother, Thomas (Tim) Lippold; and sister, Therese (Tootie) Crawford.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at St. Marys Parish Hall, St. Marys. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be given in Mary's name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Pink Tractor Foundation. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020