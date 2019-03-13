|
|
Mary Katherine Picray
Des Moines - Mary Katherine Picray, age 89, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born May 18, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ralph Jr. and Marguerite (Bishop) Stephenson.
Mary was the epitome of a devoted wife and mother. Her humble beginnings as the eldest of eight siblings taught her early of responsibility, sacrifice, humility, and love. Helping to raise her younger siblings and provide for their needs would lead her to a life of unparalleled loving care for her husband, Francis, and her own four children through life and until death. Her selfless spirit, one that eluded many and only with time would be realized by others, was hard-earned and well established. Her love was made perfect in the details and simple things like warm cookies on a cold winter day, and a loving hug and smile during otherwise impossible times.
Mary is survived by her sons, Francis "Bud" Picray III (Lois), David Picray, and Michael Picray (Melodee); daughter, Kathy Simpson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Francis "Pic" Picray, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, also at Hamilton's. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019