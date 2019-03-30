Services
Lakeview United Methodist Chr
10298 W Thunderbird Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Lakeview Methodist Church
10298 W. Thunderbird BLVD.
Sun City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Talbot


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Talbot Obituary
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Talbot

Sun City - Mary Kathryn (Kay) Talbot, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Audubon, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Kay was born August 27, 1924 in Armstrong, Missouri, the daughter of Norman and Eunice Black. She married Tully W. Talbot in 1943 in Fayette, Missouri, and later relocated to Audubon, IA, where they started their business, TCI, and raised their four children. Kay was a gourmet cook, a passionate bridge player and an avid golfer. She loved to read and was always the first one out on the dance floor. Kay had a deep faith, love of God, and was an active member of the Methodist Church. Kay is survived by her four children, Carol Talbot of Sun City, AZ, Norma Talbot (Ron Petrenas) of Fairplay, CO, Bill Talbot (Jill) of Ames, IA, Nancy Nelsen (Dave) of Johnston, IA. Her four grandsons, Zac (Katie) Nelsen, Travis Nelsen, Cory Talbot, Kyle Talbot, two nephews, John & Norman King, her longtime friend Ted Haussner, and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., at Lakeview Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird BLVD. Sun City, Arizona. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.