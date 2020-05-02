|
|
Mary Kay (Maloney) Manning
Granger - Mary Kathryn "Mary Kay" (Maloney) Manning, age 93, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Bridges at Ankeny. Cremation rites have been accorded and memorial graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Beaver Catholic Cemetery near Granger. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only the immediate family will be allowed at the service. Extended family and friends may show their support by being present in or at their cars during the service at the cemetery which will be livestreamed on the Iles website. You can go to IlesCares.com at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Mary Kay's obituary to join in the service.
Mary Kay was born in Des Moines, Ia. on July 5, 1926. She was the eldest daughter of Daniel L. and Benita Maloney. Mary Kay was raised in rural Bondurant and attended high school at Our Lady of Angels (OLA) in Clinton, Ia. She also attended Clark College in Davenport, Ia and Duchesne College in Omaha, Ne. She married Patrick Manning on October 16, 1948 and they resided in rural Granger until his death in 2001. Mary Kay loved entertaining family and friends. All were welcome at her dinner table for a good meal and lively conversation - no invitation required. She was a woman of strong faith and loyal to anyone she called a friend. After raising her children, Mary Kay worked for a time at Parker Games in Urbandale and she worked for many years as a certified nurses assistant (CNA) at the Convalescent Home in Johnston., Ia.
Mary Kay is survived by four children: Eileen (Bill) Eimers; Margie (Keith) Basney; Dan (Bridget) Manning; and, Jeff (Jennifer) Manning. She was preceded in death by four sons: Charles, Brian, John and Patrick Joseph (PJ). She is also survived by a sister: Virginia Miller and a brother, John Maloney and she was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Higgins. Mary Kay leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-granddaughters that she dearly loved and who loved her very much. She also has numerous nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.
We offer our sincere thanks to the staff at The Bridges in Ankeny, led by RN Mike Hopson, who lovingly and professionally cared for Mary Kay during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Food Bank of Iowa: [email protected]
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 4, 2020