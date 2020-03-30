|
Mary Kay McNarney
Des Moines -
Mary Kay McNarney died Friday, March 27, 2020, of lung cancer at Kavanagh House hospice in Des Moines. She was 75.
She was born Mary Catherine Brenneman on June 4, 1944, in Marion, the daughter of Leonard Brenneman and Catherine (Lafferty) Brenneman. She graduated in 1962 from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. After attending the now-defunct College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minn., she transferred to Iowa Sate University in Ames.
Mrs. McNarney majored in childhood development at Iowa State and earned her bachelor's degree in May 1967 from the College of Education. She was among the first female students, in the spring quarter 1966, to receive key cards that allowed her to enter and leave her dormitory at any hour she chose.
It was in the Trophy Tavern at the Iowa State Memorial Union where she went on a blind date with William H.H. "Bill" McNarney, a Des Moines native and Air Force veteran whom she would marry April 20, 1968 in her hometown of Marion.
They first lived in Lincoln, Neb., and later in Ankeny and Des Moines. She taught special education in Nebraska and later at the Woodward State Hospital School in Woodward before starting a family. The McNarneys moved to Windsor Heights in late 1983. Her husband died in 2006.
Despite her illness, she didn't spend a night in the hospital in her last four decades. After learning she had lung cancer in March 2019, she spent the summer near family in Wisconsin. She returned to Windsor Heights in the fall and moved to Kavanagh House in January 2020. Had she persisted there much longer, a friend said, she may have taken over as director.
Mrs. McNarney loved cooking, gardening, country crafts, the Cyclones, Team Butt Ice, lively company, delicious food and relaxing with a cigarette and a beer, often a "Natty Light."
She is survived by son Michael McNarney, daughter-in-law Lauren Roth and grandchildren William and Rebekah McNarney, all of Orlando, Fla., and by son Christopher McNarney, daughter-in-law Karen McNarney and grandchildren Ava, Bennett and Asher McNarney, all of Thiensville, Wis.
Private graveside services were held Monday, March 30, at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to support the Decorah Eagles at https://raptorresource.networkforgood.com/projects/29299-support-the-raptor-resource-project. Mrs. McNarney enjoyed watching the comings and goings of the eagles and their fledglings on the Decorah Eagle Cam.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020