Mary Kaye (Thieleke) Orr
Urbandale - Mary Kaye (Thieleke) Orr, a longtime resident of Urbandale, Iowa passed away from natural causes in her sleep on Thursday September 26, 2019. A time of fellowship will begin at 11 am on Monday September 30, 2019, with a memorial service beginning at 1 pm at Westover Funeral Home.
She was born on November 11, 1939 to Raymond and Ruth Thieleke in Carroll, Iowa. The family soon relocated to the Des Moines area and called it home. Mary Kaye was a proud Urbandale High graduate -- class of 1958. She was a strong supporter of her Urbandale community and cherished time spent with all her fellow Urbandale high school classmates.
After high school she graduated from AIB with a focus on accounting and bookkeeping. On November 22, 1958, she married Richard D. Orr and they were blessed with four children and three grandchildren. They made Urbandale their home where Mary Kaye was very active supporting her children in sports, scouts or any function organized by St. Pius church or the Urbandale school system.
Mary Kaye was clear with her priorities: Faith, Family and Friends. She was quick to help everyone who had a need and challenge anyone who she thought was not "doing the right things". She spent over 20 years employed by the Urbandale School System in the print shop and driving a school bus. She loved to drive the bus and be with her Urbandale people. Most importantly, she cherished time with extended family and friends. Her greatest joy was teaching her many nephews and nieces the value of hard work; the importance of good friends; and, making family time a priority
Mary Kaye is survived by her brother David Thieleke, daughter Janet Branscum, sons Mike (Cindy) and Don Orr, grandchildren Richard Branscum, Matthew Orr and Melissa Orr. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard D. Orr, her son Mark E. Orr and her son-in-law Brian Branscum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Mary Kaye Orr be made to the Urbandale Fire & Rescue Service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019