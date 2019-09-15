|
|
Mary Keck
Des Moines -
Mary Keck, 88, peacefully passed away September 11th at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines surrounded by her family. Mary was born March 14th, 1931 to Gus and Ruth Rump in Des Moines Iowa. Her life began with a smile that lit up the world and ended the same. Even in her last days her smile graced anyone who helped her.
Attending Lincoln High School in Des Moines she pursued her passions of Art and Dance. As a child Mary began to dance as soon as she could walk, always twirling with her skirt waving. She studied dance in Des Moines followed by the excitement of taking two classes from famed dancer Martha Graham while she attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
Mary met her beloved husband John Keck when she was 16 years old at the Des Moines YMCA camp in Boone Iowa. They were inseparable! Together they attended Cornell College and married on Chapel Point at Y-camp 6 years later. Mary graduated with an elementary education degree from Cornell. She taught kindergarten for one year at Jefferson Elementary in Des Moines. She then continued to teach kindergarten in Coronado, California while John served in the US Navy. They grew their family of 4 girls in Des Moines attending Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the church using her artistic gifts. Her passions took flight directing an interpretive Rhythmic Dance Choir, making banners that hung in the sanctuary and hosted many themed dinners for the young couples koinonia group.
Mary did everything with an artistic flair from her interpretive dance to transforming her classrooms into the magic of a Disney set. Decorating a wedding or birthday cake, wrapping a present, designing a home, arranging flowers or sewing matching dresses for 4 daughters every Christmas and Easter was done with such care and perfection. She even put on summer plays with all the neighbor kids including costumes and sets.
She was always involved with exercise and physical fitness. She was way ahead of her time when she decided to learn about and teach yoga in the 70's. She held classes at church, at the YMCA family Camp in Boone, in the neighborhood. Even tried to convince some football teams to try it to improve flexibility. Her family gave her such joy. She adored her grandchildren and rejoiced as each new great-grandchild arrived. Mary appreciated the beauty of the world and her surroundings above all. Her spirit was a joy and she will be missed greatly.
Mary is survived by her four daughters, Susie Keck (Gene Lynch), Kathy Brewer (Kurt), Laurie Phillips (Ward), Jody Pugh (Wyatt). 12 grandchildren, Lizzie, Dan & Allie Meyer Ry Lynch, Ann Favorite Lynch (Tanya), Ted Brewer, Laura McKinney (Corey), Ward Phillips (Alyssa), Charlie Phillips (Whitney), Katherine Southmayd (Mike), John Pugh (Justine), David Pugh and 12 great-grandchildren, George, Aiden, May, Norah, Olivia, Hudson, Aspen, Ben, Caleb, Aaron, Joelle,and Joslyn .She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Ruth Rump, her husband John, sisters Eunice Ann Hunt and Leslie White.
Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Allison Ave, Des Moines on Tuesday, September 17th. Visitation 10:30-12.00 and Service at 12:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA Camp. 1192 166th Dr. Boone, Iowa 50036. We want to thank everyone at Trumark Home Care for their loving care of Mary and Taylor House Hospice for being so wonderful in her final days.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019