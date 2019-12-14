Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlisle United Methodist Church (CUMC)
Carlisle, IA
Carlisle - Mary Kaye Keeney (Cochran), 77 of Carlisle, passed away in Des Moines, Iowa on December 12th. 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 28th at Carlisle United Methodist Church (CUMC) in Carlisle.

Mary was born July 30th, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to Clarence D. and Elizabeth Cochran. They grew up in Avon Lake and went to Sandridge School through 6th grade and she graduated from Carlisle High School in 1960. After high school she attended Simpson College. In 1963 she married John Dennis Keeney. They had a daughter Kristen Lynn and a son Brian Dennis. They settled in Carlisle for 25 years before moving to Fort Madison. Eventually, Mary and Dennis returned to Carlisle to be closer to family upon retirement.

Mary primarily worked for the Des Moines Public School system as a nurse associate. Mary enjoyed going on mission trips to the Appalachian mountains with ASP, traveling, reading, volunteering for the Carlisle schools, CUMC and the city of Carlisle. It was important to Mary that they took each grandchild to travel to see both the mountains and the ocean.

Her love of family, life, and God touched many lives and she will be missed greatly by many.

Mary is survived by the love of her life, Dennis, her children; Kris and Brian (Vickie). She was also blessed with five grandchildren; Austin (Kassie), Payton, Katelyn, Noah, and Nicholas, and a brother James (Elizabeth) Cochran. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Carolyn.

Online condolences may be directed to Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. Memorials preferred to Carlisle United Methodist Church in Carlisle.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
