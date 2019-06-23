|
Mary King
Des Moines, Iowa - Mary Louise Bassett was born on June 5, 1938, in Knoxville, Iowa. She was the daughter of George and Mary Elreta (Loynachan) Bassett. She spent her childhood in the Knoxville area and graduated from Knoxville High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Harold Clark King, and they were married on April 15, 1961, at the Christian Church in Knoxville, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Kevin, Rebecca and Julie. Mary worked at Bankers Life in Des Moines, Iowa, and later volunteered at Lincoln High School working the concession stands for more than two decades. She lived a full life and enjoyed many activities, such as crossword puzzles, cooking and dining out with her husband and family. She also was able to travel to exciting places, such as Australia, Hawaii and London, England. Mary passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 81 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She is survived by her loving husband Harold and her three children and five grandchildren: Kevin King, Des Moines, IA; Ryan and Jessica King, Ames, IA; Rebecca Maxcy, Marion, IA; Katherine Maxcy, Kansas City, MO; Julie (Rick) Work, Salina, KS; Emily Work, Olathe, KS; Miranda Work, Salina, KS; Myles Work, Salina, KS. Mary is survived by brothers Kenneth Bassett and Alvin (Shirley) Bassett and sisters-in-law Betty Bassett, Ethel Bassett and Halene King. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers John Bassett, Marvin Bassett, Harold Bassett and sister Ruth Edwards, as well as sisters-in-law Wilma Bassett, Donna Bassett and Donna King and brothers-in-law William Edwards and Howard King. Mary will be remembered by her family for her excellent culinary skills. A graveside service will be held on June 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville, Iowa. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering for friends and family at Christ's Church, 1401 West Bell Avenue, Knoxville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Build Lincoln Higher (BLH) Booster Club.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019