Mary Klein
Murray - Mary died Thursday in Des Moines at 83 years of age.
Visitation will be Tuesday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with family present from 5 to 8. Celebration of her Life will be Wednesday at the Murray Church of Christ at 2:30. Interment will follow in the Murray Cemetery.
Mary was the Murray School Nurse for 53 years and active supporter of the Murray Community.
Mary is survived by her children, son, Kevin (Melanie) Klein of Joplin, MO, daughter, Cheryl (Dan) McNeal of Murray, IA, daughter, Joyce (Todd) Smith of Osceola, IA, son, David (Jeanne) Klein of Osceola, IA; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and sister Betty Siegfried.
Family requests memorials to the City of Murray for the Murray Recreational Project.
Online condolences at kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019