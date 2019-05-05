|
|
Mary Billings, age 90, left this earth on April 27, 2019 to join her husband, David Billings, in heaven. Excerpts from Proverbs 31 describe much about Mary and the life she lived. "Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the future." Mary very much enjoyed clothes, dressing up, jewelry and having fun. Even after her stroke Mary displayed a strong determination to live her life filled with gratitude, enthusiasm, laughter, and optimism. "She opens her mouth with Godly wisdom and teaching kindness is on her tongue." Mary was often a comforter and encourager to family, friends and those she had just met (Mary never knew a stranger). Lifting someone up who was having a hard day was a blessing to her. Mary taught her children to be kind to others. She often said, "If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all." Her children do "Rise up and call her blessed." "Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who honors the Lord is to be praised." While it was important to look nice and her lipstick was always close at hand, most important was cultivating an inner beauty and having a compassionate and forgiving spirit with the love of God in your heart. Barbara Billings-Ellerbroek, Kaye Billings-Smock, Robert Billings and the rest of your family love you and will miss you. A private family celebration of Mary's life is being held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019