Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Indianola Road
Mary L. Buban


1923 - 2019
Mary L. Buban Obituary
Mary L. Buban

Des Moines - Mary L. Buban, 96, passed away on November 18, 2019 at her home.

Mary was born August 12, 1923 in Moran, Iowa, the daughter of Louie and Agostina (Zenti) Delli. She retired from the State of Iowa where she worked as an administrative assistant to the Iowa State Senate for many years. Mary had been an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and she loved hosting family dinners and dancing.

Mary is survived by her children, Carol (Jim) Herrig, Fred (Kristy) Buban, Terri Buban-Davis and Kim (Mark) Stitt; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred; son-in-law, Shake Davis; and special cousins, Candida and Claire.

The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23rd at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church Foundation or the James Davis Memorial Scholarship at North High in loving memory of Mary.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
