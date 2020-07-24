Mary L. Donato
Urbandale - Mary L Donato passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale where she was a resident since 2007. Born January 12, 1928, in Minnesota, and a resident of Des Moines most of her life, Mary was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Anthony "Tony" Donato; her mother, Viola Baden and step-father, Lee Baden; as well as many aunts and uncles. Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines and worked for the telephone company, Northwestern Bell her entire career. Mary and Tony were parishioners at St. Theresa's Catholic Church where they raised three beautiful children.
Mary enjoyed her time with many friends and family, as well as many hobbies including quilting and playing bridge. She is survived by her children: David (Kelly) Donato of Prole, Joe Donato of Fort Lauderdale and Rose (Kevin) Boyle of Winterset; her grandchildren, Nick (Katelin) Donato, Devan and Noah Donato, and Carson and Olivia Boyle. She also has a great-grandson, Milo Donato, son of Nick and Katelin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 31, 2020, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines with visitation prior beginning at 9:00 a.m. For those that cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed. The link can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
below Mary's obituary closer to the service date. The family respectfully requests social distancing and the wearing of masks. Mary will be interred with her husband, Anthony at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to St. Theresa's Catholic Church.