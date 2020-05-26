|
|
Mary L. Fitzpatrick
Johnston -
Mary Lynn Fitzpatrick, 62, was welcomed into heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday June 6, 2020 at Beaver Catholic Cemetery Rural Granger.
Mary was born in Des Moines, IA on September 24, 1957 to Michael and Jean Fitzpatrick, the eldest of five children. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1976, where she was the manager of the women's basketball team. She went on to obtain her certification as a nursing assistant from DMACC.
Mary will be greatly missed by her parents and her four siblings: Ann (Gary) Brockman of Des Moines, IA; Kathleen (David) Schnoebelen of Johnston, IA; John (Darla) Fitzpatrick of Urbandale, IA; and Tom Fitzpatrick of Des Moines, IA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Passageway, 6000 Grand Ave. Suite G, Des Moines, IA 50312 or Bishop Drumm Care Center, 5837 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 31, 2020