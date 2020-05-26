Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Fitzpatrick


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Fitzpatrick Obituary
Mary L. Fitzpatrick

Johnston -

Mary Lynn Fitzpatrick, 62, was welcomed into heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday June 6, 2020 at Beaver Catholic Cemetery Rural Granger.

Mary was born in Des Moines, IA on September 24, 1957 to Michael and Jean Fitzpatrick, the eldest of five children. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1976, where she was the manager of the women's basketball team. She went on to obtain her certification as a nursing assistant from DMACC.

Mary will be greatly missed by her parents and her four siblings: Ann (Gary) Brockman of Des Moines, IA; Kathleen (David) Schnoebelen of Johnston, IA; John (Darla) Fitzpatrick of Urbandale, IA; and Tom Fitzpatrick of Des Moines, IA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Passageway, 6000 Grand Ave. Suite G, Des Moines, IA 50312 or Bishop Drumm Care Center, 5837 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -