Mary L. Mitchell
Des Moines - Mary L. Mitchell, 83, passed away October 3, 2019 at her home in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8 at Iles-Grandview Park Chapel. Cremation will follow services.
Mary was born January 14, 1936, in Winthrop, IA to Richard and Marjorie (Tibbott) Dopp. She worked in purchasing for Check All Valve for 20 years, retiring in 2016. Mary was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, IA.
Mary is survived by her children, Bryan (Kathy) Towsley of Longmont, CO, Susie (Chet) Briley of Des Moines, IA, and Sandy (Bobby) Bell of Ankeny, IA; five grandchildren, Mark (Carla) Terhune, Lacey Wright, Luke (Stephanie) Terhune, Nikki Towsley, and Jeremy Towsley; many great-grandchildren; fiancé, Richard "Dick" Paulsen of Cedar Falls, IA and his children. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Bruce Towsley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 7 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel in Des Moines. Contributions maybe made to the family. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019