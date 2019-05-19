Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scannapieco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Scannapieco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Scannapieco Obituary
Mary L. Scannapieco

Allerton - Mary L. Scannapieco, age 84, of Allerton, IA passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, SFC (Ret.) Edward P. Scannapieco on July 31, 2010. Mary worked for the Corps of Engineers in the Military District of Washington, D.C. for over twenty years and had lived and traveled all over the world. She was passionate about her family, pets Bella and Daisy, nature, and politics - and greatly enjoyed her retirement in Allerton.

The family extends a special thanks to the caring, compassionate, and expert staff at Wayne County Hospital, Corydon, IA; we are grateful for their empathy and kindness.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.