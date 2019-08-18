|
|
Mary Lou Close
Des Moines - Mary Lou Close, 83, passed away August 15, 2019 at Taylor House.
Mary Lou was born July 22, 1936 in Des Moines to Peter and Olive (Wilson) Akins. She graduated from Lorimor High School. Mary Lou retired in 1998 from Iowa Methodist Hospital, where she had worked for many years as an administrative assistant. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a prayer warrior. Mary Lou adored her family, especially her "little people" as she fondly referred to her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and traveling.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Rosemary (Jerry) Kobrock and Debbie Gilmore; step-daughters, Pam (Steve Pallady) Close, Linda (Jim) Mason, Kristy (Karl) Williams and Dianne (Tony) Merrill; ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frank Swigart; second husband, George Close; son, David Swigart; grandchildren, David Jr., Matthew and Anna; and her sisters, Betty and Myrna.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th at the funeral home followed by burial at Lorimor Cemetery in Lorimor, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House in loving memory of Mary Lou.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019